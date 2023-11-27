Big Six T20 Carnival Cup commenced, know schedule

Big Six T20 Cricket Carnival Cup has commenced on Sunday at Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis: Big Six T20 Cricket Carnival Cup has commenced on Sunday at Warner Park Cricket Stadium, St Kitts and Nevis. The schedule of the match has also unveiled as it will run through December 6, 2023.

The cricketing fireworks were held in the sports stadium as part of the celebration of the opening ceremony of the tournament. The Carnival Cup match will see four franchise cricket teams from St Kitts and Nevis to play games against each other. The match will be held in the T20 cricket platform.

St Kitts Department of Sports shared the schedule and details of the match and invited the cricket enthusiasts to watch the matches. As per the department, the days of the tournament will bring proper sporting environment across the country.

READ HERE: Schedule of Big Six T20 Cricket Carnival

The first match was held between Oualie Sports Management and Young Guns GC. The match was held at 4: 30 pm.

The second match will be held between City Sunrisers CC and Maximum Strikers. The match will take place on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6 pm.

The Maximum Strikers and Young Guns CC will go head to head on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The time of the match is 6 pm.

City Sunrisers CC and Oualie Sports Management will play the match against each other on Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7 pm.

The fifth match of the tournament will be held between Young Guns CC and City Sunrisers CC. The match will be held on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 pm.

The sixth match of the tournament will be held between Maximum Strikers and Oualie Sports Management. The match will be held on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7 pm.

The position in the points table of the tournament will be determined through these matches. The first four position will qualify for the semi-final round and play against each.

The first semi-final will be held between the team on the position 2 and position 3 on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1 pm. The second semi-final between the position 1 and position 4 will be on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 5 pm.

The winner of these semi-final matches will decide the teams for the final match of the cricket carnival in St Kitts and Nevis.

The final of the tournament will take place on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 6: 30 pm at Windsor Park Sports Stadium.

Anglina Byron, developed a deep-seated passion for journalism. Anglina is recognized for her tenacity, strength, and unwavering commitment to delivering honest and reliable news across the Caribbean. She covers general affairs of the region. contact@associatestimes.com