Know the best time to visit Caribbean Islands

Caribbean islands are the beloved vacation destinations of tourists. Caribbean islands are stunning and have a lot to offer to visitors from lush green forests, crystal clear waters to adventures.
Weather plays a crucial role in determining how pleasant a trip will be for the traveller. The best time to visit the Caribbean islands :
- Aruba
Aruba has a dry climate, making it a great year-round destination. The peak tourist season is from December to April, when the weather is most pleasant.
- Bahamas
The best time to visit the Bahamas is during the winter months, from November to April, when the weather is mild and dry.
- Barbados
Barbados enjoys a year round tropical climate. However the dry season from December to April is the most popular time for tourists.
- Antigua and Barbuda
The best time to visit Antigua and Barbuda is from December to April during the dry season when the weather is pleasant.
- Cuba
The best time to visit Cuba is during the dry season from November to April, with December to February being the most pleasant months weather wise.
- Cayman Islands
The peak tourist season in cayman island is from November to April when the weather is dry and comfortable.
- Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico has a pleasant climate year-round, but the peak tourist season is from December to April
- St. Kitts and Nevis
The best time to visit is during the dry season from December to April.
- Jamaica
The best time to visit Jamaica is during the winter months, from December to April, when the weather is cooler and drier.
- Grenada
The dry season in Grenada is from January to May, and this is when you will find the best weather for outdoor activities.
- Trinidad and Tobago
The best time to visit these islands is during the dry season from January to May, with the carnival in February/March being a major highlight.
- St Lucia
St Lucia‘s dry season is from December to April, making it an ideal time to visit.
- Turks and Caicos
The peak season is from December to April when the weather is dry and less humid.
- Bermuda
Bermuda’s best time to visit is during the summer months, from May to October, when the weather is warm, and the water is perfect for swimming.