Bermuda seeks full CARICOM membership but stands against free movement

The British Overseas Territory of Bermuda is making a concerted effort to gain full membership in CARICOM, the community of Caribbean nations that allows the region to collaborate in various manners and find ways to pursue mutual interests.

Having said that, Bermuda has also voiced its concerns regarding CARICOM’s push for regional integration, which is meant to facilitate the unincumbered movement of nationals from member states within the region.

This provision is set to be applicable from the 31st of March 2024 and is not looked upon by Bermuda as the most apt approach, especially from the territory’s own viewpoint.

Premier David Burt of Bermuda issued a statement regarding the same when he took part in CARICOM’s 46th regular summit, “It would be incorrect to conclude that full membership means freedom of movement for citizens of other member states to Bermuda.”

“We recognise that this is a topical matter here at home, and to ensure clarity, freedom of movement does not automatically follow full membership. In fact, it has been stated on numerous occasions that many full members of Caricom do not participate in freedom of movement.”

Having taken a strong stance in this regard, Burt added, “Furthermore, specific agreements, negotiations and protocols are required, and it is not something the Government of Bermuda is contemplating as Bermuda is too small to have open borders.”

CARICOM’s Single Market and Economy (CSME), is an initiative which looks to provision the free movement of goods, skills, labour and services among member states and a major part of this is the free movement of nationals.

In accordance with this provision, the free movement of skills and labour refers to the concept that individuals who hail from a member state of CARICOM, will have the ability to seek and engage in gainful employment in any member state without the need for a work permit.

In this particular regard, The Bahamas, Montserrat and Haiti have been exempted and will not have to conform to this policy, for various reasons.

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell of Grenada, gave a statement at the end of the CARICOM Summit, in which he explained that nations which are not a part of the CSME will not have to conform to the provision of free movement.

He also stated that, “For those countries that are part of the CSME there are a few countries that have asked for a carve out…essentially carve out in the context of a longer time period before they get to the point of full movement.”

He also said that the matter is being discussed, and it would be incorrect to pigeonhole nations into certain groups at this point. Each nation’s stance will only be clear after deliberation on the matter between the appropriate parties.

Despite these challenges, PM Mitchell said that CARICOM nations have made a commitment to meet the deadline which is on the 31st of March.

He added the following, “Essentially, we are still sovereign states and the discussion on free movement is really…to remove that six-month limitation that currently exist. We want to get to a period where that timeline does not apply.”

“But we still need to discuss what will be the minimum rights that each citizen of another state will get …,”

Following the CARICOM Summit in Guyana, a communique was released within the span of two days, which stated that leaders have agreed to take the steps necessary to expedite the process for establishing a single market.

The communique also said that efforts will be made to facilitate free movement, mutual recognition and the standardization of certain laws.