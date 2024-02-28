Bermuda Launches their first Cancer National Plan

Cancer and Health Centre of Bermuda has developed a cutting-edge plan to detect cancer diseases at an early stage.

Cancer and Health Centre of Bermuda has developed a cutting-edge plan to detect cancer diseases at an early stage. This is the island’s very first early detection and treatment national plan which is described as a “significant innovation in the Island’s healthcare industry”.

This plan covers healthcare services to official authorities of the government, cancer survivors, and the people of Bermuda in order to fight against Cancer.

Spokeswomen of BCHC mentioned that “Embracing this plan initiates people of Bermuda towards a better life and enhance their standard of living, also reduce the number of cases of Cancer”.

Dr Chris Fosker, BCHC medical director and clinical oncologist, National Cancer Control Plan (NCCP) 2024-30 also welcomed this plan as Cancer diseases are accountable for one-third of all the deaths on the Island and are increasing day by day.

In a conference, he stated, “In Bermuda, we need a strategic and quick approach to fight against various types of Cancers that include prostate, lung, Breast, and mouth Cancer”.

He further added that NCCP aims to prevent one-third of cancer patients by detecting their symptoms at an early stage and then curing them as soon as possible with the best medical facilities.

He also mentioned that this work marks a ready shift in society toward healthcare awareness.

The government of Bermuda initiated this plan in the year 2020 and after several refinements and changes, the final draft is now issued to the people of the Island.

This plan has several steps including detection in the initial phase, then treatment and survivorship while collaborating with various government and non-government bodies.

This plan works on the motto of “healthy people in healthy communities” and their first phase execution time is from 2022-27. The plan is supported by the Ministry of Healthcare of Bermuda.

The plan has been financed by various government and non-government organizations including the community funding by the people of Bermuda. Also, it is partly funded by the Diseases Innovation Programme.