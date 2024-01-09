Bequia plane crash frightens residents, narrate whole incident

Cornell Campbell, said when he looked at the plane, it seemed that the engine, the propeller, everything got shut off, and he told his friend that it was going to crash

Caribbean: The residents of the Bequia island expressed sorrow and disappointment over the deadly plane crash into the sea, which is one nautical mile West of Petit Nevis, that claimed four lives. The nearby citizens have narrated the story and termed it “tragic” and “shakening”.

One of the witnesses of the crash, Cornell Campbell, said when he looked at the plane, it seemed that the engine, the propeller, everything got shut off, and he told his friend that it was going to crash. He further added that after some time, the plane kicked up again as it had just built back up power.

Cornell Campbell and his coworker are among the residents of Bequia who witnessed the crash.

He said,” It seemed as if the power cut out, or the power failed, the engine failed. And then I came out from under the tree and looked at the plane, and it seemed as if it was turning to head back towards the airport.”

The other witnesses were in the area of the fisheries complex, including retired Coast Guard officer Tyrone Durhan, as well as a fisherman who asked not to be named or filmed. They said that the plane was apparently going back towards the airport.

He said,” That’s when, you know, the wind took control of it, and it came down and plunged into the water, just about one and a half nautical miles off Petit Nevis.” He continued that at the time when the plane reached right over fisheries, they heard the shutting down of the plane. It seemed as if the engine went dead and then caught itself.

It further moved a little far up, and then again, the resident heard a weird sound, and it shut out again. After that, they ran to look out and witnessed the going down of the plane.

He continued,” So when it tried to cover the island, which is Petit Nevis, it dropped. Then it starts back up. Yeah, so it tried to build a height again to go on the island, Petit Nevis. So after it swung, the engine failed again, and when it did clear the entrance, I peeked at the mountain and witnessed it diving down. But it did not come down straight like this. When it comes down, it turns sideways and lands in the water. After it landed in the water, about one second or so before the plane could blow, it explodes under the water.”

Cornell Campbell said that when it touched the water, the pieces of the plane fell off, and it exploded.

The plane with the registration number N4023B crashed into the sea, which is one nautical mile West of Petit Nevis, on January 4, 2024. The plane was departed JF Mitchell Airport, St Vincent and scheduled to visit Saint Lucia.

Four people, including Hollywood actor Christian Klepser, his two daughters and their plot, have lost their lives in the incident. The investigation into the matter has been launched by the Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority.

Besides this, the wreckage of the plane has also been found on the shores of the island, showcasing the severely damaged single-engine aircraft.

Meanwhile, one fisherman who did not want to be identified criticised the actions of the Coast Guard after it arrived at the crash site. The fisherman said that on informing the Coast Guard about the location of the wreckage, the officer said they had no diver on board.

The fisherman also told media that the tide was threatening to pull the wreckage out to sea, and they retrieved the bodies and handed them over to the Coast Guard. The fisherman also tied a buoy to the wreckage to mark its location.

On Friday, police issued a statement praising the efforts of the fishermen and local divers in retrieving the bodies. They said they had heard when they said in their initial statement on Thursday that Coast Guard personnel had recovered the bodies.

Police said Thursday that their investigation into the crash continues and that post-mortem examinations are expected to be conducted on the bodies. The Civil Aviation Authority has also opened an investigation into the crash.