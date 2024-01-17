Belmont man arrested for possessing and showing off AR-15 rifle in TikTok video

Belmont Man arrested from his home for possessing and showing off AR-15 rifle in a TikTok video on Monday, 15 January.

Trinidad and Tobago: A man was arrested by the police for possessing and showing off an AR-15 rifle in a TikTok video on Monday, 15 January, at his home in Belmont, a suburb in the northeastern Port of Spain, the capital city of Trinidad and Tobago. The identity of the suspect is not confirmed yet.

As per the report, the suspect belongs to a gang active around the region whose video got circulated around social media about two weeks ago.

In the viral TikTok video across social media, it is mentioned that the gang member was allegedly carrying and showing off the AR-15 rifle while threatening the people around Belmont.

The act of the suspect is considered inappropriate in a public place and on a public platform and more like a criminal activity. In response to the TikTok video, the police officers with the Belmont CID launched an investigation to trace the suspect with an AR-15 rifle.

On the basis of the investigation and inquiries, officers collected clues which led them to a house at McKai Lands on Upper Belmont Valley Road, where the suspect lives.

The officers went to the place and conducted a search of the house, which resulted in the recovery of the AR-15 rifle with 25 rounds of 5.56 ammunition.

At the time of the search of the house, the suspect was also present on the spot and was immediately arrested by the police officer. Eventually, the charges were laid on the suspect for the related offences respectively.

The operation was conducted by ACP Winston Maharaj with Senior Superintendent Ramnarine and coordinated by Superintendent Nanan under the guidance of ASP Soodeen and Bacchus with Inspector Toorie.

People around the communities of Belmont and the nation, after hearing about the arrest of gang members with AR-15 rifles on TikTok videos, are sharing their opinions.

People are saying, “How openly these gangsters revolve around the nation without any fear. There are gangs active in many parts of the nation, and no wonder we see crimes everywhere. It is good that the police caught the guy but probably get bail soon. Everything will keep on repeating.”

People who appreciate the approach of the police are saying, “Police are doing the right job. Criminals like this must not be left in the open at any cost. They are dangerous for normal people like us. It is requested that our authorises keep on doing such works more.”

The people around the communities are demanding strong action against the suspect and also demanding the arrest of all gangs revolving around in the open.