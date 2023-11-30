Basseterre High School wins match in Open Colleges Football

Basseterre High School secured victory in the match of the Jones Group Limited High School and Open Colleges Football Competition

St Kitts and Nevis: Basseterre High School secured victory in the match of the Jones Group Limited High School and Open Colleges Football Competition. The match was held in the Gardens against the Gingerland Secondary School.

The High School won the match with 5-1 scores. The scorecard lit up with #7 Niquan Allen’s precision, #2 Lyandre Williams netting twice, #3 Tyrique PennyFeather showcasing skill, and #10 Omari Morris sealing the deal. Gingerland’s #10 Jaheem Hazel notched one for his team.

The most valuable player of the match was given to #17 Shaville Hodge of Basseterre High School, who was lauded for stealing the spotlight with a stellar performance.

In the last five days of the tournament, the St Kitts Department of Sport hosted several other matches at different stadiums in the country.

In the Warner Park Stadium, the match was held between AVEC and Charles E. Mills Secondary School, where Charles E. Mills emerged victorious with a commanding 6-1 scoreline. The goals were picked by the players #6 Calven Warner with two spectacular goals, #8 Tyquan Liddie’s precision, #14 Cassios Mason securing two, and #10 Adondre Eddy adding to the tally.

On the other hand, AVEC’s lone scorer was #6 Isaiah Duncan.

MVP honors went to the brilliant #14 Cassios Mason.

In the last match of the last five days, Cayon High School faced ICCS, delivering a resounding 12-0 win for Cayon High. Goal-scoring maestro #13 Tenron Henry stole the show with an incredible five goals, while #10 Kvonte Phillips netted thrice, #9 Franklin Mitcham secured two, and #2 Khamarl Wattley, #6 Ronvy Williams, and #13 Tenron Henry each contributed one.

The Most Valuable Player of the Match award was given to the unstoppable #13 Tenron Henry, who left an indelible mark on the field.

Jones Group Limited School has been hosting several tournaments of football for the schools of St Kitts and Nevis.

Earlier, its U14 Secondary School Football Competition has reached to its semi-final round which will take place today.

