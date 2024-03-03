Basseterre High School wins Jones Group Limited U17 football champs

Basseterre High School emerged victorious in the Jones Group Limited U17 boys football championship on Friday in St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis: Basseterre High School emerged victorious in the Jones Group Limited U17 boys football championship on Friday in St Kitts and Nevis. The team defeated Washington Archibald High with a whooping 4-0 result.

Niquan Allen was given the Most Valuable Player (MVP) as he was the leading scorer of the match with 2 goals and showed great leadership skills, Akanye Samuel also contributed in giving more lead by scoring one more goal.

The winner was decided by running a 3-0 lead but due to the sheer dominance of Basseterre high opponents scored own goal out of nervousness, which made the lead of 4-0 and gave the game in Basseterre’s pockets after 65 minutes of gameplay.

Whereas the winner and runner-up were given the medals as well as shields, the 3rd position was still opened up when Cayon High School took over Verchilds High on 01 March 2024.

Cayon High School came victorious in penalty shoutout as the match was drawn by 2-2 even after extra time the intensity and thrill were at its peak and the watchers were on there edge of their seats as the game went to penalties.

Cayon High school won the match via penalties, Kevonte Phipps was given MVP of the match as he showed leadership required in the thrilling situation where his team could have collapsed as they were 1 goal down to tie and go to the extra time.

After matches ground staff and referees were also appreciated by the tournament holders by giving them shields and words of appreciation as they were the one because the matches where held smoothly.

Tournament organizers appreciated the audience for showing love and support towards the high school kids and also added that this football U17 cup will be held annually.

Minister of Sports and Agriculture, Samal Duggins promised to provide kits and facilities to high school as well as senior team for boosting their performances in the ground.

The high school team is where the foundation is build for senior team, while Samal Duggins and his family regularly watches football matches and promote them by posting and commenting on pages regularly.

Samal Duggins- the minister of sports and agriculture is also more active in promoting the sports especially football as he congratulated the senior team of St kitts and presented the awards to them.