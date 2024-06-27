Basseterre and Kaohsiung signs agreement to become sister cities

St Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan) signed an agreement to make Basseterre and Kaohsiung sister cities on Tuesday this week.

St Kitts and Nevis: St Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan) signed an agreement to make Basseterre and Kaohsiung sister cities on Tuesday this week. The signing ceremony was held in a vibrant and technologically advanced city with the aim to forge further diplomatic ties and collaborations.

The agreement was designed to promote the shared interest of the two countries in fields such as culture, education, business, healthcare, and technology. With the collaboration, the two countries will work to enhance strengths of the city and take steps to foster economic growth, cultural exchange, and innovative development.

The sister city partnership is designed to serve as a significant milestone in the shared journey which will work for the mutual growth and development of the two nations. The agreement will feature a wide range of areas such as smart city development, and other sustainable development initiatives including healthcare, agriculture and tourism.

Further, the partnership will also be used to turn St Kitts and Nevis into a Sustainable Island State by 2040 as Prime Minister Drew noted that five doctors have already received training in Kaohsiung. He further pointed out that several students are currently pursuing tertiary-level education and training in the fields of agriculture, fisheries, and tourism.

The agreement will enhance the capacity of the country for healthcare in Basseterre as it would open new partnerships with Kaohsiung’s leading medical institutions. Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew also announced that the Joseph N France General Hospital will benefit directly from the collective training and artificial intelligence models which will be developed by pioneering healthcare initiatives.

The ceremony was signed in the presence of several diplomatic figures such as St Kitts and Nevis’ Resident Ambassador to Taiwan Donya Francis and Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew. The agreement will represent a significant milestone in the relationship between Basseterre and Kaohsiung which will pave the path for a future filled with shared growth, innovation and mutual prosperity.