Barrackpore police on hunt for missing officer Alexander Johnson

Trinidad and Tobago: A 35-year-old prison officer, Alexander Johnson, went missing after leaving the house on the morning of Wednesday, 17 January, around 9:30 am in Barrackpore, a town in the southern part of Trinidad.

The missing prison officer of Barrackpore is identified with the name of Alexander Johnson, who was serving his duty at the Eastern Correctional and Rehabilitation Centre of Santa Rosa.

The next report to his duty was on the night of Wednesday, but he never came as he went missing on the same morning.

As per the report by the police department of Barrackpore, the last time Alexander Johnson was seen before missing was when he left his home on the day nearly at 9:30 am.

While leaving his home, Alexander Johnson was wearing a brown colour t-shirt and black colour short pants.

It is said that after Johnson didn’t come back home for a long time his search was started. He was not found at home by any relative or known person around.

The relatives also communicated with his friends and colleagues, but he was not anywhere and also not reported to duty.

Eventually, the missing report of the prison officer Alexander Johnson was reported to the Barrackpore police department in response to which officers took charge and started an investigation to find him.

The police department actively conducts investigations and inquiries to collect clues, which can lead to the finding of missing prison officer Alexander Johnson under the guidance of Sergeant Mungroo.

In the search, police officers found that Johnson left his car and cell phone at home before going out. It is assumed that he actually went out for some small work for a few minutes but got stuck in some unexpected or unwanted situations that led to his missing.

People around the communities of Barrackpore, after hearing about the incident of prison officer Alexander Johnson went missing, are sharing their opinions on the case.

People are saying, “No doubt he got kidnapped or captured by some gangsters. What else can be the reason for an officer going missing? Previously also, we have seen such cases where later dead bodies of officers were found. Hope nothing as such happens this time.”

People are also worried for their safety and security with their families. The questions are raised over the police department on how they will confirm the safety of locals as they can’t even provide security to their officers.