Barrackpore police investigates housebreaking and larceny case

Trinidad and Tobago: The police officers are investigating the case of housebreaking and larceny at the home of a 21-year-old victim man, who was out for the carnival, at Julien Trace in Barrackpore, a town in the southwestern part of Trinidad, on Monday, 12 February, around 4:30 pm. Valuables with 29,000 dollars in cash were taken by the culprits from the house.

As per the reports, the incident of Barrackpore housebreaking and larceny took place on the day while the victim owner of the house was not at his home at the time as he went out to be part of the carnival. While he was out the culprits went inside the house and looted the place at nearly 4;30 pm.

Reportedly, as per the statement of the victim, he secured the house by closing and locking all the doors and windows in the home while leaving for the carnival. In the evening, when the owner of the house went back home at nearly 10:30 pm, he noticed a window on the side of the house was opened.

On checking the window, the man observed the marks of a forceful attempt to open the window and enter the house which raised the suspicion. After searching the house, the victim’s owner discovered that the culprits had taken valuables including gold from the house.

The owner also discovered that he also lost the case of around twenty-nine thousand dollars kept in the house by hiding it inside a speaker in his bedroom which was withdrawn by him to buy a car for himself.

The incident of the Barrackpore housebreaking and larceny was immediately informed to the police department by the victim owner. In response, the police officers from the Barrackpore police department took charge and went to the crime scene.

After visiting the crime scene, the police officers confirmed the report by investigating the place and inquiring about the owner. On the crime scene, the charge was taken by PC Nandoo, Cpl Khan and WPC Mohammed who collected the clues from the scene.

The people of the nation and the residents of the communities around Barrackpore are sharing their opinions on the case after learning about the incident of housebreaking and larceny while the owner was out for the carnival.

People are saying, “Even the close houses are not safe. How people can enjoy anytime while they will be tension of their houses and the things lift inside. The hard earned money by the normal people are not safe anywhere. The carnival is seen as an opportunity for people to enjoy and opportunity for criminals to commit crimes.”

The officers from the police department are conducting an investigation and inquiries concerning the case to trace the suspects involved in the crime and arrest them under the guidance of WPC Mohammed.