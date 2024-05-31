Barbados wins gold medal at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024 in London

Barbados secured the gold medal at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024 which was held in London under the theme- “Ahoy! Barbados Landship 1864.”

Barbados: Barbados secured the gold medal at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024 which was held in London under the theme- “Ahoy! Barbados Landship 1864.” The show was hosted by the Horticultural Society and the team showcased the vibrant rhythms and the colours of the country.

The exhibition paid homage to the vibrant cultural heritage of the Barbados Landship as the team also focused on the replica of a boat. In addition to that, the Indigenous flowers also turned out to be a feature showcase in the flower show of the country.

The flowers are meticulously cultivated on the island of Barbados which also displayed magnificent blooms and also provided exciting ideas to the exhibitors. It inspired several people which have participated in the event to explore the natural beauty of the island nations.

The Barbados Tourism Marketing partnered with the BHS for this year’s show as the team included Lord Simon Wolley of Woodford, whose mother was Barbadian. Lord Wolley is considered for his role with Barbadian heritage and turned out to be the first person of Afro-Caribbean descent to head an Oxbridge college.

Chief Operations Officer Cheryl Carter expressed pleasure and said that the flower show has remained great for the country. It served as the authentic platform to showcase the cultural and traditional heritage of Barbados and the wider Caribbean.

The flower show has also provided an opportunity for local artisans and flower designers to showcase their talents and support the island’s traditions and contributions through their wonderful display.

In addition to that, the exhibit transported visitors to the vibrant rhythms and colours of Barbadian culture, aiming to enhance the rich cultural heritage. The natural beauty of Barbados is also displayed by the flower show with proper theme and crafting designs as exhibitors have also get the chance to explore new market in the industry.

Barbados participated in the flower show every year and marked their presence as the beautiful tourists destination.