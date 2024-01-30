Barbados wins gold in STEM Olympiads, know winners

Barbados secured the gold medal in Level III of the math Olympiad in the second Caribbean Science Foundation (CSF) STEM Olympiads.

Caribbean: Barbados secured the gold medal in Level III of the math Olympiad in the second Caribbean Science Foundation (CSF) STEM Olympiads, which was held in a virtual format from January 17 to 21, 2024.

Barbados picked up a gold medal in Level III of the math Olympiad by “Team Psi-Kicks” consisting of Simeon Green, Ian Francis, and Tyreke Jones who are currently attending The University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus.

Around one hundred and thirty-one students from 11 Caribbean countries competed in STEM Olympiads. Students representing clubs, schools or themselves competed in the math Olympiad, computer coding Olympiad and robotics Olympiad in the 12-15, 16-18 and 19-21 age groups.

Thirty-nine teams made it to the finals, including 47 finalists in the math Olympiad, 22 in the computer coding Olympiad, and 14 in the robotics Olympiad.

Harrison College team ‘The Kolij Robotics’ of Jovani Gittens, Nathan Nicholls, Tykairi Sargeant and Maliqua Cherubin won the silver medal for Barbados in Level II of the robotics Olympiad with their Plant Care Robot.

Queen’s College team, “Random Walk” made up with Aian Deane-Warner and Nalani Chassang earned the bronze medal in Level II of the math Olympiad.

The math Olympiad was held in a jeopardy-style format and covered topics ranging from consumer arithmetic to vector calculus. Students competing in the computer coding Olympiad were asked to create apps, games and websites aimed at solving a challenge faced by Caribbean communities.

The challenges tackled by teams in the 2024 Olympiads included geohazards and climate change, inter and intra country transportation, public health, non-communicable diseases, crime, and money movement and financial education.

The robotics Olympiad tasked applicants with building innovative robots from kits at Level I, and complex robots starting from scratch with a set of random parts at Level III.

At the end of the competition, Jamaica captured eight medals, Antigua and Barbuda won six, Belize four, Barbados three, Saint Lucia two, and Grenada, Guyana, Saint Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago earned one each.