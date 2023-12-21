Barbados welcomes Norwegian Viva with 3579 guests

Norwegian Viva, the newest addition to the Norwegian Cruise Line Fleet made its first call to Bridgetown Port, Barbados on Tuesday.

Barbados: Norwegian Viva, the newest addition to the Norwegian Cruise Line Fleet made its first call to Bridgetown Port, Barbados on Tuesday. The vessel has brought 3579 passengers to the shores of the country.

The Tourism Authority hosted the welcome ceremony for Captain Kim Karlsson and his 1470-member crew. The welcoming ceremony included the delegation such as Craig Hinds, BTMI, Curtis Smith, Divisional Manager Human Resources and Industrial Relations, BPI, Kent Fergusson, Harbour Master, BPI, Martin Ince, CEO, Foster & Ince Cruise, members of Barbados Port Inc. and Foster & Ince Cruises.

With a capacity to host more than 3000 guests, Norwegian Viva will make a total of 15 calls to Barbados during the 2023/2024 winter season. As per the cruise line, Bridgetown will serve as a destination port for the cruise vessel.

During the winter season, Barbados will welcome 21 homeporting vessels and 17 inaugural vessels. Around 392 cruise calls have been confirmed that will bring approximately 715,527 passengers to the shores of the country.

Norwegian Viva is a Project Leonardo-class cruise ship of Norwegian Cruise Line. She is the second out of six Project Leonardo-class ships in the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet. Norwegian took delivery of the ship on 3 August 2023 and held its maiden voyage one week later.

Barbados Cruise Season

The 2023/2024 cruise season kicked off in Barbados on October 8, 2023, with the docking of the Carnival Venezia. The Port of Bridgetown hosted the cultural event as the welcome ceremony for the passengers and celebrated the first cruise call of the season.

The vessel has arrived from Willemstad, Curacao with 3,989 guests on board. Carnival Venezia was on a 15-day round-trip Southern Caribbean cruise which began in New York on September 29.

The second cruise call of the season for Barbados was Seabourn Pursuit. The ship docked for the first time in the port of Bridgetown. Captain Ertan Vasvi and his 241 crew were welcomed by a delegation that included representatives from Barbados Port Inc. and Platinum Port Agency.

Along with that, the Marella Voyager, the newest vessel in the Marella Cruises fleet was the third cruise call to the Port of Bridgetown for the season. Marella Voyager set sail for the first time in June 2023.

The vessel arrived in Barbados from Castries, St. Lucia with 1,810 guests on board. Marella Voyager, which has chosen Barbados as a homeport, departed on a 7-day round trip Tropical Delights Southern Caribbean cruise.

Another cruise call for the season was the Emerald Azzurra, which will make 11 homeport calls from the Port of Bridgetown.

With the passengers of 1,174, Barbados welcomed Oceania Vista on November 26, 2023. The cruise vessel will make eight transit calls for the Port of Bridgetown this season.

Barbados also welcomed Celebrity Beyond for the first time with 3032 guests and 1363 crew.