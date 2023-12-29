Barbados welcomes Norwegian Sky with 2093 passengers 

The vessel arrived in Barbados from Oranjestad, Aruba, with 2093 passengers and will be sailing to St Johns, Antigua. Norwegian Sky will make nine calls this season.

Barbados: Around 2093 passengers have been welcomed on the shores of Barbados on board Norwegian Sky. The cruise ship docked at the Port of Bridgetown and received a warm welcome from the Ministry of Tourism.

Staff Captain Eduardo Garica and his 889-member crew were welcomed by a delegation led by BPI’s Jane Brome, Divisional Manager, Business Development and Corporate Communications; Ian Stewart, Divisional Manager, Operations; Kent Fergusson, Manager, Marine Services and Harbour Master; members of Foster and Ince Cruises and Barbados Port Inc.

The vessel arrived in Barbados from Oranjestad, Aruba, with 2093 passengers and will be sailing to St Johns, Antigua. Norwegian Sky will make nine calls this season.

The cruise season kicked off in Barbados in October 2023 and welcomed thousands of tourists. The cruises of the Norwegian cruise line are popular among the Caribbean region as they make several inaugural calls.

Another ship named the Norwegian Viva also docked at the Port of Bridgetown and welcomed 3597 passengers on December 20, 2023. The ship was the second out of six project Lenardo-class ships in the cruise line fleet. The ship took delivery of the ship on August 3, 2023. The ship held its maiden voyage one week later.

The Ministry of Tourism of Barbados hosted the welcome ceremony and greeted the guests with the local offerings.

Earlier, Barbados welcomed Celebrity Beyond for the first time at the ports of Bridgetown with 3032 guests. Around 1363 crew were also on board the cruise ship. The traditional plaque exchange ceremony to mark their inaugural visit was hosted on board the vessel.

Celebrity Beyond departed for St. Johns, Antigua, on December 7, 2023.

Along with that, Silver Nova also graced the shores of Barbados on December 4, 2023 with 668 guests. The guests have enjoyed the exceptional offerings of the country. As per the Ministry of Tourism, the cruise ship will make two calls this season.