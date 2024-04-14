Barbados U16 Netball team wins Jean Pierre Caribbean Youth Netball Tournament

Barbados: Barbados Under-16 Netball team secured victory at the Jean Pierre Caribbean Youth Netball Tournament recently this week. The team defeated Grenada with the score of 27-19 in the finals at the Beausejour Indoor Facility in Saint Lucia.

The team remained unbeaten through the tournament which saw teams from Dominica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Granada, Barbados and host Saint Lucia vying for victory. Team Barbados won the championship for the sixth time and third consecutive time.

Besides the victory, the Barbados team also won prizes for best uniform, most disciplined team, best spirited team, best goal average and best defending team. They placed second in the shooting competition.

Keanna Harte who netted 19 of her 21 attempts along with Deeya Forde-Haynes, Chelsea Best, Tyesha Trotman and Tyra Griffith were also named in the top 16 players of the tournament. Keanna Harte was also named the ‘Most Valuable Player’ (MVP) of the tournament.

The 20th Inter Caribbean Netball Association Jean Pierre Under-16 tournament began on April 3, 2024. In the first game, Barbados defeated Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 22-13, while Grenada beat Saint Lucia 22-18 in the second match.

On April 4, Dominica played Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at 7:30 a.m., followed by Barbados versus Grenada at 6:00 p.m. and Saint Lucia against Dominica at 7:15 p.m.

The 2024 Inter-Caribbean Jean Pierre Under-16 Netball Tournament came to a close on April 9th at the Beausejour Indoor Facility. Team Saint Lucia had a tough start, losing their first match to Grenada with a score of 22-18, followed by another loss to the Commonwealth of Dominica with a score of 30-21.

In their match against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia lost 24-14. In the end, defending champions Barbados secured a victory against Saint Lucia with a score of 27-20.

The second position was secured by Grenada and Dominica won the third position in the tournament. Saint Lucia was awarded the Most Improved Team and secured third place in the shooting competition. Darla Dupres – St. Lucia (Goal Defense) was the MVP of the Tournament, and Dhunya Baptiste (Wing Attack/Centre) was the only Saint Lucia selectee in the top sixteen players of the tournament.