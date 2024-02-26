Barbados: Three students win Chess Championship, know deets

Three students of Barbados have secured the victory in different categories of the Chess Champions and started a great journey in the sports field.

Barbados: Three students of Barbados have secured the victory in different categories of the Chess Champions and started a great journey in the sports field. The three Chess Champions are Channon, Joanna Hunte, and Keimari.

The first champion Channon secured victory in the 2024 Under-16 Girls’ Chess Champion after she convincingly defeated her opponents to gain maximum points from the four matches she played.

The Queen’s College student, Channon was the 2023 Under-14 female Central American and Caribbean (CAC) bronze medallist and she has started her year with a good display of skills on the chess board.

Another champion Joanna Hunte ended in the second position in the Chess Champion. Joanna Hunte of Combermere School ended in second spot with 2-1/2 points, while Tedra Gibson also of Combermere was third with 1-1/2 points.

In the Under-14 girl’s chess championship, Jaeda Herbert secured victory and won the event last weekend when it was played at Harrison College on Crumpton Street, The City.

Herbert who attends Luther Thorne Memorial School, won all six of her games to finish with the maximum six points in the round robin tournament.

Besides this, Naomi Lewis placed second after winning five of her six matches losing only to Herbert. Erika Alkins of Queen’s College placed third with four points.

The third champion for the Under-13 tournament was Keimari who is just nine years old. Keimari is making a name for himself in cricket and this was seen when he recently assisted his team, Fusionz Boutique Passage Juniors to an eight-wicket victory in the Barbados Cricket Supplies Under-13 tournament.

Keimari, a leg-spinner, grabbed five wickets for 17 runs to help dismiss his opponents for 151 runs in 33.4 overs for victory in 21.2 overs.

Barbados Children Directory added,”Guess we have to listen out for this name and face in junior cricket.”

Chess Competition has been played in Barbados to enhance the athletics skills of the students.