Barbados Surf Pro World League set to return with QS5000 Men, Women

The highly anticipated Barbados Surf Pro World League is all set to return with multiple competitions from March 18 to 24, 2024.

Barbados: The highly anticipated Barbados Surf Pro World League is all set to return with multiple competitions from March 18 to 24, 2024. The event will feature several competitions in different categories of QS5000 Men and Women.

The Diamond Internationals will host the event in collaboration with Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. The League will also feature the “Live Like Zander Men and Women JQS1000” which is known as the exciting headline competition.

The event marks great significance for Barbados as it welcomes surfers from across the globe at one platform for iconic activities. The surfers will also participate in the Soup Bowl in Bathsheba which has gained popularity for its impressive waves.

The league will also assist Barbados in showcasing the island’s passion for sports tourism with competitions at different stages. The competition is the qualifying series season for the World Surf League which is scheduled to be held in North America.

The league is aimed to bring back the region’s top men and women and provide them with a platform to gain more experience in the world-class reef break of the Super Bowl. The participants will also pay homage to one of the island’s leagues.

Some of the world’s top professionals from several countries will compete in the World Surf League and pave their path towards the World Surf League. The event will feature food, drinks, live music, and a wellness weekend filled with pilates, yoga, dance, east hike, beach clean up, fashion show, and holistic treatment.

In addition to that, the activities for the kids will also be available at the event where entry for the kids will be free. The event is referred to as the best wave in the North American region and the dream wave for many international surfers.

Surfers from regions such as South Africa, Costa Rica, and across North America will participate in the league and showcase their skills on the big platform.

Notably, the Barbados Surf Pro World League featured the participation of the world-renowned wave of Soup Bowl who hosted the finals last year.

Last year, Floridian Zoe Benedetto clinched the Barbados Surf Pro Women’s Champion title. Local surfers such as Chelsea Tuach, Chelsea Roeatt, Che Allen, Caleb Rapson, Kai St George, and Ocran Gittens also competed in the competition.

Besides this, a surfer from Barbados- Joshua Burke who participated in the Men’s Barbados Surf Pro runner became the first runner last year. He added that the event assisted him in developing the skills of surfing and ensuring professionalism.

In addition to that, the competition is considered significant for the local surfers as they are given the platform for enhancing their skills in sailing and surfing on the sea.