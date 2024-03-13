Barbados students raises over $7,000 to purchase medical equipment for needy children

The students of St Winifred’s School participated in “The Children’s Charity’s 2024 Gold Heart Campaign” and raised over $7,000 to purchase medical equipment for the children in need.

Barbados: The students of St Winifred’s School participated in “The Children’s Charity’s 2024 Gold Heart Campaign” and raised over $7,000 to purchase medical equipment for the children in need. The campaign demanded the selling of the hearts to the people, for which two students, Alexandra and Amelia, sold 381 hearts.

Several students from St Winfred’s School also chipped and worked tirelessly to raise money for the Variety Club’s Children Charity. The school has been involved in numerous other charity works they have been involved for the welfare of society.

The students sold hearts to raise money for the Variety Club’s Children Charity and secured the cheques for $7665. Prizes were offered to the top sellers to honour their hard work and passion for the building of society.

The students also handed over the funds to Jacqui McDermott of the Variety Club and received huge praise from the government of Barbados. Netizens also reacted to the charity work of the students and lauded their efforts for the upliftment of society.

Many demanded honour for these students and called them “the future of the education sector of Barbados”. They mentioned that the students have been working to build a productive and healthy society where people are willing to help each other in their tough times.

Children who are in medical need and have been facing financial problems will be given the assistance collected by these students. The students showcased great helping nature and their dedication towards enhancing society.

One added, ”The medical assistance from the student will help several children who are unable to receive the proper treatment due to the financial problems. The assistance came at the time when the world has been grappling with the problem of the increasing selfish behaviour among the people.”

These students have showcased the power of selfless service and opened doors for others to think about giving back to the society.