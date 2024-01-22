Barbados: St Gabriel’s wins Primary School of the Year award  

St Gabriel's Primary School of Barbados won the National Sports Council award for “Primary School of the Year 2023”.

Barbados: St. Gabriel’s Primary School of Barbados won the National Sports Council award for “Primary School of the Year 2023”. The school was also turned into the winner of the 2023 Herman Griffith Cricket Tournament.

Barbados Children Directory extended greetings to the schools and said,” The school won the National Sports Council award for ‘Primary School Of The Year 2023. It must have been a pretty easy decision to make when one considers the outstanding sports performance of the school.”

The performance for the award was determined with the sports meet, which was held for three months from October to December 2023. According to the directory, the students of the school have showcased great performance as most of them secured victory in every round of the sports meet.

In December, St Gabriel’s was the zone winner of the 2023 Herman Griffith Cricket Tournament, and Jasper King won ‘overall Best Bowling Performance’ in the tournament.

In November, they won the 2023 Primary Inter-school Swimming Championship with a massive 392 points to be clear-cut winners, ahead of the second-place school with 190.5 points.

Also, in November, they competed in the National Sports Council 2023 Trevor Straughn Memorial Cross Country races. They competed in both the boys and girls divisions for Class 1&2 and Class 3&4 and secured top ten finishers in each division.

In October, they competed in the 2023 Marcia Trotman Cross Country Relays where the boys finished in third position and the girls finished fifth.

Earlier in the year, ‘Team St. Gabriel’s won third place in the boys and girls division in the Andrea Blackett Zone at NAPSAC, which was held at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex.

Barbados Children Directory said,”What a great year of performances.”

Netizens also reacted to the award and said that the school has excelled in every field, from studies and extracurricular activities to sports. The students should be given appreciation tokens for their hard work and dedication.

Netizens also lauded the teachers and management of the school and said that they are working for the upliftment of the students of the school.