Barbados set to open new Embassy at Republic of Panama

Barbados is all set to open its new Embassy at the Republic of Panama in the month of March.

Barbados: Barbados is all set to open its new Embassy at the Republic of Panama in the month of March. The aim of the new embassy is to enhance the diplomatic ties between the two countries and provide a platform for an ever-growing diplomatic community of Barbados.

The embassy will enhance the footprints of Barbados and make the citizens who live in Panama receive help with immigration work. This will lead to the fostering of communication channels with the Barbadian community in Panama and provide them with the feeling of home.

Barbados Tourism Marketing announced the collaboration and said that the decision was made during the meeting between Ian Walcott- Ambassador of Barbados to Panama and Xiomara Perez, Ambassador-designate of Panama to Barbados.

The meeting featured a discussion on the matters relating to the bilateral and multilateral ties between the two countries. They exchanged ideas, ways, and agendas for fostering relations and assisting the Barbados community in Panama.

In addition to that, Ian Walcott also extended greetings to the new ambassador and wished her success in her post. The meeting was also attended by lor Flores, Chief of Staff of the Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs as well as BTMI Director for Latin America, Corey Garrett, Attaché and Michelle Carter, First Secretary from the Embassy of Barbados.

Besides this, Bolivar Barrios, Charge d’Affaires a.i. of the Embassy of Panama joined the meeting virtually from Barbados.

Barbados Tourism Marketing asserted that they are looking forward to the opportunities and ways of positioning Barbados as an ideal destination on the global stage. Further, Barbados also aimed to enhance diplomatic ties with the Republic of Panama with proper ideas.

Earlier, the Barbados embassy was also supported by Brazil with branded giveaways and AV content at the consumer-focused event “Paladar Internacional”. This has led to the opening of new opportunities for the tourism sector of the country.