Barbados set to host three major triathlon events, unveils calendar

Barbados: Barbados is all set to host two international and one regional triathlon event in 2024, as the calendar has been unveiled. The tournament will start on March 17 and run through August 18, 2024.

Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. hosted the press conference on Wednesday to launch the calendar of events and welcome the triathlon community. They added that the sports events will be part of their strategy to enhance the number of visitors to the country.

According to the calendar, the first international event, named World Triathlon Americas Cup, will take place on March 17, 2024. The World Triathlon Development Regional Cup and Training Camp will be held from July 2 to 7, 2024, in Barbados as the second international event.

The calendar will also include regional events such as the CARIFTA Triathlon, Aquathlon, and Mixed Relays Championships. The events will start on August 17 and run through August 18, 2024, in Barbados.

The Secretary General of the Barbados Olympic Association, Erskine Simmons and the Sports Manager, Kamal Springer, attended the conference and said that the BTMI would collaborate with the Barbados Federation of Island Triathletes for the hosting of this year’s triathlon event.

At this press conference, the new 2024 CARIFTA Barbados Triathlon logo has been unveiled and it was designed by Omri Kellman. Kamal Springer added that the sporting activities will increase the arrival of the visitors to Barbados year-round.

Barbados Tourism Marketing expressed pleasure and said that the press conference turned out to be a great success. The tri-face format was unveiled for the hosting of the games, and new president Garth McIntyre represented well and handled the press questions with knowledge and poise.

The events are aimed at enhancing the sporting, tourism and economic sectors, and BTMI expressed pride in supporting sporting activities in Barbados. Three events will provide a proper chance to enhance the sporting spirit of the athletes across the region.