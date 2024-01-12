Barbados Sailing Week 2024 set to kick off today

Barbados Sailing Week 2024 is all set to kick off today with Junior Dinghy Skipper Briefing at 5: 00 pm.

Barbados: Barbados Sailing Week 2024 is all set to kick off today with Junior Dinghy Skipper Briefing at 5:00 pm. The events of the sailing week will run through January 24, 2024 and invite participants from different countries of the Caribbean.

The first event will be held at Barbados Cruising Club today where the participants will be briefed about Junior Dinghy Sports. The races will start on January 13, 2024 and run through January 14, 2024 at 10: 00 am at Carlisle Bay. The name of the races are Junior Dinghy Races.

The official opening ceremony of the Barbados Sailing Week 2024 will be held on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 4:00 pm at the cruising club. At 4: 30 pm, the junior dinghies will be awarded with the prizes in the races.

Registration will be opened for Coastal Series Racing and Mount Gay Round Barbados on January 15, 2024. It will run from 10: 00 am to 3: 00 pm. The location for the series is Barbados Cruising Club. The RC Dragon Flite Races will take place on January 16, 2024 at 10: 00 am at Golden Pond St Philip. The day will also be marked as the second registration day and the timing and location is the same.

The winners of the flite races will be awarded on January 17, 2024 at 10:00 am. The location for the races and award ceremony will be Golden Pond St Philip.

January 17, 2024, will be the final day of registration for Barbados Sailing Week at the same time and location. The skippers will be briefed on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 6:00 pm at Barbados Yacht Club. The coastal races 1 and 2 will be held on January 18, 2024 at South Coast/Carlisle Bay at 10: 00 am.

The Lay Bay Activities will be held at January 19, 2024 at Barbados Cruising Club and Barbados Yacht Club at 11: 00 pm. Coastal Races 3 and 4 will be held on January 20 at Long Beaches, Welches. The Mount Gay Round Barbados Race will take place on January 21, 2024.

The Kite Surfing/Wing Foil will continue on January 21, 2024 at Welches and Long Beach. The Mount Gay Red-Carpet Party will take place on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 6: 00 pm. The award ceremony and afterparty will be held on January 22, 2024 at Barbados Yacht Club.

The rum to spice (Barbados to Grenada Race) Skippers Briefing will take place on January 23, 2024. The race for the event will take place on 24, 2024 on the way from Barbados to Carriacou from Carlisle Bay.