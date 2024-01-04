Barbados recognizes exceptional performers in golf, wrestling and cycling

Barbados has celebrated the achievements of some exceptional athletes from the field, such as Golf, Wrestling and Cycling,

Barbados: Barbados has celebrated the achievements of some exceptional athletes from the field, such as Golf, Wrestling and Cycling, with numerous records in the year 2023. The talented young people were awarded prizes for their contribution to the sports field.

Barbados Children Directory said, ”There were some outstanding efforts from many of our talented young people in 2023 and we wish that they continue to work hard, focus on their goals and reap even more success in 2024. Let us journey with them in 2024, but first, let us congratulate them and wish them well.”

In golf, these young people worked hard in 2023, and the eyes of Barbados would be on them in 2024.

Emily Odwin, Mariella Young, Ashton O’Kola and Kyria Small.

In wrestling:

Barbados Children Directory added,” In wrestling, these young people worked hard in 2023 and our eyes would be on them in 2024.”

The players are Adrian Maynard, Kodi Marshall, Rebecca Williams, Ayden Williams and Kamar Williams

“There were some outstanding efforts from many of our talented young people in 2023 and we wish that they continue to work hard, focus on their goals and reap even more success in 2024. Let us journey with them in 2024, but first, let us say congrats to them and wish them well,” said the directory.

In cycling, these young people worked hard in 2023, and their eyes will be on them in 2024.

Matthew Dacosta Hinds, Daniel Lashley, Jonan Kelly, Najari Chase Matthew Briggs-Legal, Nathaniel Joseph, Arielle Greaves, Jenais Johnson, Laila McIntyre, Ali Banfield and Hailey Banfield.

Netizens extended wishes to the players and said that they had done an exceptionally good job. The sports sector is flourishing in Barbados due to these athletes in different fields.

Another citizen added that the government has been making great efforts to strengthen the sports sector because it is paramount for the well-being of the young generation.