Barbados: Orange House Warriors wins St Mathew’s annual sports meet

Barbados: Orange House Warriors secured victory in St Mathew’s annual sports meet in Barbados last week. The team managed to retain the position in the sports meet.

Orange Warriors amassed 593 points to beat Green House Blazers into second place with 532 and the Purple House Pumas in third place with 530 points.

The Victor Ludorum title went to Satep-En-Ra James, who won the under-11 boys’ 300 metres and placed second in the 100m and 200 metres for a total of 36 points.

Anara Alleyne-Toussaint and Anita Holder, who both collected 30 points, shared the Victrix Ludorum title. Anara won the under-13 girls’ 400m, 100m, and 200 metres, while Anita had success in the under-9 girls’ 100m, 80m, and 150 metres.

Under 13 boys title went to Daniel Licorish who earned 28 points for the Green Blazers. Under 11 girls title went to Anniyah Sandiford of Orange and she totalled 28 points to lead the under-11 girls’ division.

Raphael Bailey’s was the under-9 boys’ champion with 26 points for Orange Warriors. The under-7 boys’ title went to Jamani Barker-Bradshaw who earned ten points while his housemate from Orange House, Inika Phillips won the under-7 girls title with 16 points.

