Barbados named Best Tourist Board at Globe Travel Awards 2024  

Barbados: Barbados has been named as “Best Tourist Board” by the Globe Travel Awards 2024 of the Travel Weekly. The BTMI has accepted the award and showcased the offerings at the JW Marriot Grosvenor House in London on January 11, 2024.

Barbados became the only Caribbean country to receive the recognition, marking the commitment and hard work of the tourism authority. Notably, the island nation has also been praised for getting shortlisted as the only Caribbean country among the ten other nations in the category.

The recognition has positioned Barbados as one of the ideal destinations for spending holidays in the Caribbean region. The event featured more than 1200 guests, and Barbados Tourism Marketing accepted the accolade in the presence of other brands.

The other nominees for the category included Brand USA, Destination Canada, Greek National Tourist Office, Portuguese National Tourist Office, Spanish National Tourist Office, Tourism Australia, Visit Florida, Visit Malta and Visit Orlando.

The members of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc expressed pleasure and said that the recognition has showcased the unparalleled offerings of the island nation. Being a small island country in the Caribbean, the recognition has also displayed the hard work of Barbados in becoming a favourable destination in the tourism market.

Minister of Tourism and International Transport Ian Gooding Edghill lauded Barbados Tourism Marketing and said that the recognition has made the country shine on the world stage.

He said that the tourism sector of Barbados is blooming with the contribution of the travel trade partners and people working for BTMI. Edghill added,”The recognition Best Tourist Board Award is the testament of the hard work and dedication showcased by BTMI UK team. The award has made the country shine on the world stage.”

The Tourism Minister noted that the travel trade partners have contributed highly to the success and played an important role in helping the country to increase their tourism in Barbados.

Cherly Carter- Director UK, BTMI expressed honoured to be recognized as the Best Tourist Board and said that the dedication of the team has showcased the incredible offerings of the country. She promised that the team will continue doing good work in order to promote the beauty, culture and hospitality of Barbados.