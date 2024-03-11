Barbados: Life-Changing Audition invites actors, singers, songwriters for four projects

The Pie Corner Audition Company is all set to host “Life Changing Auditions” for the actors, singers, and songwriters for exciting projects.

Barbados: The Pie Corner Audition Company is all set to host “Life Changing Auditions” for the actors, singers, and songwriters for exciting projects. The audition will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2024, from 1 pm to 6 pm at the Open Campus, Pine-East-West Boulevard, St Michael.

The deadline for the submission of the application for acting and singing will be March 15, 2024, while for the songwriting competition will be March 28, 2024. The individuals will be offered jobs in different fields for four projects.

The first project will feature a 2-film set which will be directed by David Quinones of New York, inviting about 60 actors along with technical personnel such as the Art Director, Location Director, etc. The company has been inviting talented individuals who could demonstrate good skills and hard work in their work.

In the first project, there is a need for 60 well-spoken actors and actresses for two drama movies. The individuals will have to send their video of a performance to the company which should not be more than 7 minutes.

The second project will be for the vocalist with the “wow” factor and the interested applicants are invited to send their applications. As per the requirements, the applicants must be experts in singing a song with an Olympic theme.

The singer should have high skill of vocal dexterity or at a minimum, should be open to learning how to improve their craft. In the third project, there will be a requirement of ten gospel singers for Christmas albums which should be determined through a singing competition. They will participate in a Christmas Project recording.

The fourth project will be about a songwriting competition that involves writing a peace song that will be used in a national campaign. Secondly, the individuals will require the best Olympic song One Moment in Time, or the Power of the Dream.

Further, the fourth project will also invite the applications for best theme songs using the words quest, glory, quest to glory, and power. The competition winner will get the chance to win the first prize of at least $2000 bds.

The applicants will have to submit their applications with their name, address, telephone number, group/School and Chruch Affiliation.

The aim of the hiring of people in the entertainment business is to provide them with a platform to showcase their skills in these fields. The audition will start at 1: 00 and end at 6 pm.