Barbados hosts Surfer of the Year (SOTY), know winners

Barbados: Barbados hosted its first competition, “Surfer of the Year (SOTY), ” last weekend, in which 14-year-old Tommy Layson won the under-16, under-18, and Open Men’s titles.

In the under-boys’ division, Kai St George took second place, Rafe Gooding third, and 11-year-old Trent Corbin fourth. In the under-16 division, Ras Tafari Lewis placed second, Daniel Banfield was third, and Kian Brits was fourth.

In the Open Men’s, Kai St George was again second, Rafe Gooding took third, and Jayden Hill placed fourth. Ras Menelik Lewis was the winner in the Under-12 division, while David Layson was second, Kian Brits was third, and Hugo Vermeulen placed fourth.

In the under-14 boys’ division, Daniel Banfield took an impressive win while Trent Corbin was second, Christian Stoute was third, and Ras Tafari Lewis placed fourth. Hayley Godson won the girls’ under-18 division while her sister Amy was second and Ava Banfield was third.

Barbados has a number of young talented surfers and they were in action yesterday at Bathsheba for the first event in the ‘Surfer of The Year Series”.

The Surfer of the Year Series has provided a perfect platform for the surfers of Barbados to showcase their skills in different categories. Last year, Stewart Stoute secured first place in U14 and fourth position in U16. She also managed 5th place in U18 in the competition.

Six of the island’s top junior surfers left the island last week to compete in the ISA World Junior Surfing Championships in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, which started on the 24 November and runs until the 03 of December.

The surfers Kai St George, Warren Povey, Jayden Hill will be competing in the under-18 division while Rafe Gooding, Tommaso Layson and Christian Stoute will compete in the under-16 division. The young surfers will join some of the world’s best junior surfers from 45 countries who will take part in the Under-16 and Under-18 categories.

St. George, the island’s 2022 Under-18 ‘Surfer of the Year’ is competing in his third international event for the year. He competed at the Pan American Surfing Games and the CAC Games which were held in El Salvador in June.