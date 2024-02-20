Barbados hosts Equestrian Association’s Show of 2024, know results

Barbados hosted the Equestrian Association’s Show of 2024 at the Big C Stables in Frere Pilgrim with the participation of the teenage riders.

Barbados: Barbados hosted the Equestrian Association’s Show of 2024 at the Big C Stables in Frere Pilgrim with the participation of teenage riders. They showcased their skills and talents and used the platform to place themselves among the top riders.

Naiya Hinds 15 astride her partner ‘Lipstick’, who won the annual 1.0-metre championship together last year, placed second behind Laura Smith in the 1.0-metre division.

Further, Alessandra Edwards from Whitehall Equestrian Centre aboard her stunning American Eventer Caison and shined her skills in In the 0.90-metre division. She showed the crowd exactly how the course should be ridden and cleaned up the competition with two outstanding rounds.

At 0.80 meters, the competitive pair of Jonathan Filardo from Big-C Stables and Blue stormed to victory in the fastest time in the jump-off, while their arch-rivals, Zackery Pitcher also of Big-C Stables and Golden Dancer, went all out for the win, but unfortunately knocked the last fence on a daring angle and had to settle for the reserve spot.

In third place was the 2023 Sportsman of the Year Josiah Straughn of Sandy Turf Stables astride McCloud while Erin Skinner of Big-C Stables and Gaucho was fourth.

Caia Hoyos of Big C Stables, the adult championship winner at 0.80 meters in 2023, was the adult winner in this 0.80-meter division on the day. Hoyos also rode ‘Galway Girl’ to victory in the 0.70-meter Adult division, while the junior winner at this height was Zackery Pitcher of Big-C Stables, this time astride ‘Halo Girl’.

Just behind Pitcher in second place was Skinner on ‘Daring David’. Lucy Tomlin Big-C Stables and Annie Oakley were third with Katie Haloute of Big-C Stables and Lucky Luke fourth.

Zachary Drakes of Sandy Turf Stables and ‘McCloud’ won the 0.60 meters ahead of Haloute and Galway Girl with newcomer Victoria Proverbs also of Sandy Turf Stables, on ‘Saint Emilion’ in third place.

At 0.50 meters, the jump-off winner was again Filardo on Wildfire.