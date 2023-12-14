Barbados hosts 2023 Short Course Swim meet, know winners

Barbados hosted the 2023 National Short Course Swim meet from December 6 to 10, 2023 at the Wildey Aquatic Centre, know winners

Barbados: Barbados hosted the 2023 National Short Course Swim meet from December 6 to 10, 2023 at the Wildey Aquatic Centre. After four days of swimming, the sports ministry honoured young swimmers with the prizes.

Aquan Crichlow participated in the 15 and over age group as a member of the Pirates Swim Club. He competed in 18 races and won 5 gold, 5 silver and 8 bronze medals and achieved personal best times in 10 of those events.

His gold medals came in the 50m backstroke, 100m butterfly, 100m backstroke, 200m backstroke and the 200m butterfly.

His silver medals came in the 50m butterfly, 200m breaststroke, 200m freestyle, 400m freestyle and the 800m freestyle.

Crichlow captured the bronze medal in the 800m freestyle, 50m freestyle, 50m breaststroke, 100m breaststroke, 100m freestyle, 100m IM, 200m IM, 400m IM and the 1,500m freestyle.

Further, Theo Narain competed in 12 races in the 9-10 age group, at the Aquatic Centre in Wildey.

Narain won 8 silver medals and four gold medals, and achieved a personal best time in 11 of his events.

A member of the Pirates swim club, Narain won gold in the 50m backstroke, 50m butterfly, 100m butterfly, and the 100m backstroke. His silver medals came in the 50m freestyle, 50m breaststroke, 100m breaststroke, 100m freestyle, 100m IM, 200 IM, 200m freestyle and the 400m freestyle.

Kaija Eastmond of Pirates Swim Club who competed in 12 events in the 9-10 age group, medaled in all her events and achieved personal best times in all of her events. She also set 2 new 9-10 Age Group records.

She ended the meet with 11 gold medals and 1 silver medal and she claimed the 9-10 Age Group Championship and ‘Most Outstanding Junior Swimmer’ award.

Eastmond won gold in the 50m butterfly, 50m breaststroke, 50m backstroke, 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 100m breaststroke, 100m butterfly, 100m Individual medley (IM), 200m IM, 200m freestyle and 400m freestyle. Her silver medal came in the 100m backstroke.

Her records came in the 50m butterfly in 31.31 seconds, erasing the previous record of 31.92 seconds set back in 2021. The second record was in the 100m butterfly in 1:11.98 minutes erasing the previous record of 1:13.18 minutes set back in 2013.