Barbados honours outstanding athletes of 2023

In Triathlons, these young people worked hard in 2023 and the eyes of the sports lover would be on them in 2024.

Barbados: Barbados honoured outstanding athletes of Triathlons and Junior Caribbean Squash Champions in 2023. The athletes were appreciated and wished the best for success in 2024.

“Let us journey with them in 2024, but first, let us say congrats to them and wish them well,” said the Barbados Children Directory.

Luke and Laila MacIntyre, Hailey, Ali and Cain Banfield, Fynn Armstrong, Judah Hall-Fox, Matthew Briggs-Legall and Zindzele Renwick-Williams, Isis Gaskin, Isabel Mayers, Zahara Layne, Alexis Lashley, Jenais Johnson, Victori Bourne and Nhya Douglin.

“There were some outstanding efforts from many of our talented young people in 2023 and we wish that they continue to work hard, focus on their goals and reap even more success in 2024. Let us journey with them in 2024, but first, let us say congrats to them and wish them well,”said the directory

In squash, these young people worked hard in 2023 and our eyes would be on them in 2024. They were the 2023 Junior Caribbean Squash Champions and they all deserve the support.

In Equestrian, these young people worked hard in 2023 and the eyes would be on them in 2024. They are Dominic Drakes and Lena Tempro.

Kaliq Wiltshire was outstanding at the 2023 NIFCA Fine Art Competition, in which he entered unique sculptures made out of cardboard boxes.

The third-form student at the Lester Vaughan School won a Gold award for his Optimus Prime Figure and two silver awards for his other submissions.

The citizens of Barbados expressed pleasure and congratulated the athletes for their exceptional work. One of the users said,” Congratulations to you and your accomplishments keep up the amazing work.”