Barbados flourishes in tourism sector, wins numerous awards

Barbados has been acknowledged with several prestigious awards and nominations in recent weeks.

Barbados has been acknowledged with several prestigious awards and nominations in recent weeks.

Barbados has received ‘Best Winter Sun Destination’ award at the Travel Bulletin Star Awards.

The nation won the ‘Winter Sun Destination’ award and was the only Caribbean destination to win a 2023 Star Award beating other leading winter sun destinations like Cyprus, Jamaica, Madeira, Tenerife, Thailand and Tunisia to pick up the accolade.

Travel Bulletin is the most significant trade publication of the UK.

The country was also the award bearer of ‘Favourite Caribbean Island’ at Ice Travel Group’s inaugural Destination Awards.

Barbados was announced as a finalist in the ‘Tourism Board of the Year’ category at the Travel Industry Awards 2023 by TTG rounding of a prosperous week on travel industry awards front.

The only Caribbean and non-European country to get included in the tourism board of the year shortlist is Barbados.

The travel industry awards by TTG are the toughest and most coveted in the sector, with a combination of written submissions, agent ratings and live presentations all helping to identify the very best suppliers of travel in the UK and Ireland and to showcase those winners to consumers.

The nation was also the nominee for the categories of ‘Star Luxury Destination’ and ‘Star Tourist Office Team’.

Recently the country was shortlisted as a nominee under three categories at “The 2023 Travel Bulletin Star Awards”.

The Star Awards are being conducted from the past 25 years. The voting’s are conducted by UK trade professionals.

The BTMI UK was declared as the finalist in ‘Tourism Board of the Year’ category. This recognition reflects the team’s commitment to excellence in promoting tourism and showcases its dedication to providing unforgettable experiences for travellers.

The Travel Industry Awards by TTG are the most challenging and coveted in the sector, as they identify the very best suppliers and sellers of travel in the UK and Ireland and showcase those winners to consumers.