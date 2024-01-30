Barbados becomes official tourism sponsor of PGA TOUR, signs multi-year agreement

Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI) has collaborated with a PGA TOUR through a multi-year official marketing partnership on Monday.

Barbados: Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI) has collaborated with a PGA TOUR through a multi-year official marketing partnership on Monday. The partnership will assign the BTMI as an official tourism sponsor of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions.

The agreement will highlight the offerings of Barbados Tourism Marketing across the PGA Tour landscape and will be through 2027. The partnership will work through the use of digital activations and creative content, and they will also attend PGA TOUR tournaments.

The agreement will allow Barbados to showcase its offerings at the world stage. It will also help the destination position itself as a world-class country for business, recreation, and leisure.

Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR Executive Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, expressed pleasure and said that it would provide them a chance to showcase the true culture and sports traditions of Barbados. He also highlighted the best golf courses in the Caribbean and said that they looked forward to positioning the island as a premier tourist destination to their fanbase.

Further, Shelly Williams, Chairman of the BTMI, also expressed pride in receiving the agreement. She said that Barbados became the first Eastern Caribbean country to sign such a partnership with the PGA TOUR brand.

She added that Barbados is known as the luxury sporting destination and the collaboration will make the county to achieve several significant milestones in this field. Through the partnership, Barbados Tourism Marketing will enhance the presence of the country on the world stage and make it a premier sporting destination.

Williams expressed full faith and confidence in the partnership and added that the high-level collaboration will align the destination’s profile with global fans and sports enthusiasts through the prestigious platform of professional golf.

She said that the partnership would open new ventures for both brands and pave the path to success in the tourism and hospitality industry.