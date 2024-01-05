Barbados announces Sailing Week for 2024

Barbados announced the Barbados Sailing Week for year 2024 on Tuesday which will take place from 13 January to 24 January.

Barbados: Barbados Tourism announced the coming back of the Barbados Sailing Week for the New Year of 2024 on Tuesday, 2 January. The event will take place on the coast of Barbados starting from Saturday, 13 January. The end of the event will be on Wednesday, 24 January.

The Barbados Sailing Week is a social event organised in Barbados annually which is for people who love to sail and race on the surface of the water. The event consists of many racing events and sailing experiences on the clear waters of the sea.

The event is organised with many water races like Coastal Racing, Dinghy Racing, Kitesurfing Freestyle Wingfoil Racing, Mount Gay Round Barbados Race and many more. The races are scheduled for participants of many categories like men, women and children.

The map for the sailing races shared covers the coast of the island of Barbados all around.

There is one special event organised for the participants named Rum-To-Spice, which will start from the coast of Barbados and end at the coast of Grenada while covering the sea distance between both islands.

The event will governed by the rules as defined in the WS racing rules of sailing. The CSA Rating Rule will be applied to CSA classes.

It is said that in the condition of any conflict between the notice of race and the sailing instructions, the sailing instructions will be given priority.

As per the rules of the eligibility for the event, the Coastal Racing Series will be open to Monohull boats with a CSA rating.

Monohull boats without a CSA rating will be given a local rating, which can change the series in progress and will be placed in club class. The same process will be followed with the multihull boats.

The rights to adjust and change the classes based on the entries are reserved only to the race committee.

There is excitement in the public and the participants who are looking to be part of the event and also the races.

People are saying, “There is nothing better than this thing in the entire world. If you missed it, the world is a waste for you. We keep on waiting for this festival. It is here again, and we are sure it will be grand as always.”

The event was first organised in 1936. The motive of the event is to bring the communities together to enjoy the life of the sea and form a strong connection between the people. This is to bring stability and a sense of togetherness into society.

The event consists of multiple friendly competitions with a special variety of foods and drinks. The cultural touch is a great attraction of the event.