Barbados: Amani Beckles earns scholarship from Western Texas College

Barbados: 19-year-old Amani Mascoll-Beckles who is from Barbados, has received a scholarship from the Western Texas College in Synder, Texas. With the scholarship, Beckles is now a student at the college and has chosen to study and continue his track and field career.

The former student of The Lodge School who hails from Greens in St. George is a member of Extreme Velocity Athletic Club. He represented Barbados at the 2022 and 2023 CARIFTA Games, and in July 2022, he became Barbados National 100m and 200m champion when he won both events at the 2022 National Track and Field Championships.

In February last year, Amani was one of eleven athletes from Extreme Velocity Track Club who competed in two athletic meets in Toronto, where he won two gold medals.

Pearce Jordan earned a two-year athletic scholarship to Western Texas College in Synder, Texas, earlier in April 2023.

Pearce holds the record for the under-17 110m hurdles in the Frank Blackman zone and he was crowned the fastest school-boy at The St Michael School’s Glow Sports last month, when he won the under-20 Boys’ 100 metres.

At BSSAC this year, Pearce who is also a member of Quantum Leap Athletic Program, placed 2nd in the under-20 boys’ 110m hurdles, 4th in 100m dash, 3rd in the 200m and he was a member of The St. Michael School victorious under-20 boys’ 4×100 relay team.

It was at junior nationals this year when he qualified for the CARIFTA Games and at the moment he boasts of personal best times of 10.70 seconds in the 100 metres and 21.5 seconds in the 200metres.

Pearce started his track and field journey from his primary school days at the People’s Cathedral School and Hill Top Primary and he represented both schools at NAPSAC. Today, the aspiring professional athlete is looking forward to using the opportunities at college to improve on his times and to gain from his new environment.

Off the track, Pearce also played football for St. Leonard’s Boys and Kick Start Football Club, and he was called to Barbados under-16 football trials. He did music and theatre arts at school, and he loves animals. But so far he is uncertain of what he intends to pursue academically while at Western Texas.

The son of Andrea Pearce and Ricardo Gittens, Jadon has an interest in becoming a coach but he also has a leaning towards mechanical engineering. “I like doing things with my hands and I like cars”, he said, while speaking about how he learned from his dad who deals with refrigeration and that piqued his interest in mechanical engineering.