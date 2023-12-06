Barbados: 5-year old diagnosed with laryngeal web, family asks for assistance

This has significantly affected her ability to breathe properly and Blessings cannot participate in typical childhood activities.

Barbados: Five-year-old Blessing Taylor, a student at Gordon Walters Primary School, has been diagnosed with a rare medical condition called a laryngeal web, where thin membranes, referred to as webs, form across the larynx or voice box, obstructing the airway.

In Blessing’s case, the condition has led to a severe narrowing of her airway and the webbing together of her vocal cords. This has significantly affected her ability to breathe properly and Blessings cannot participate in typical childhood activities.

Initially scheduled for surgery at the age of two to address the issue, the procedure had to be halted when doctors found her airway was even smaller than anticipated. Further examinations revealed that Blessing’s vocal cords were webbed together.

Blessings is in need of corrective surgery which apparently cannot be performed here and the cost of this is a huge burden for her parents Mellisa Henry Taylor who is a teacher assistant and Ronald Taylor who works in maintenance.

The Taylors are now seeking to have Blessings treated in Texas to remove the web and introduce a keel to separate Blessing’s vocal cords, offering hope for an improved quality of life.

Blessing, needs $80 000 for her treatment and while the family does not have family or friends overseas who can assist in setting up a Go fund account, funds can be sent to:

Barbados Workers Union Account – Southern Plaza, Oistins

Blessings Taylor #40552

Barbados Children Directory said,”We are urging you to assist Blessings and her family in the efforts to give this child a chance for the best possible life. In the true spirit of Christmas, please give Blessings a Christmas gift.”

