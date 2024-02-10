Barbados: 13-year-old girl helps homeless man, donates her lunch money

The 13-year-old student of Deighton Griffith School showcased generous behaviour towards the abused, homeless gentleman by giving him her lunch money, snacks and something to eat in Barbados.

On her way home, she learned that the man had been treated badly, so she decided to help him out.

The 13-year-old student is named Christina Sargeant and said that she is motivated to help homeless people. In an interview, she spoke about the incident and asserted, “When I see homeless people, I think, suppose me and my mother were in that situation? So, if I can help, I will try to help, even if it is my lunch money I have to spend on the person and I have to go the whole day without eating, I would try and help.”

She also outlined that this was not the first time that she helped out anyone as a teen went to the aid of the homeless. She revealed another occasion in which she helped someone and added that the homeless man asked her for money to get something to eat, and she bought him two doughnuts and three bottles of water with all of her lunch money.

Sargeant’s kindness caught the attention of many Barbadians and her empathic deed earned her the ‘National Peace Program’s Gaining Stripes Award’ for January 2024 and she was presented with $1,000, during a ceremony at the Criminal Justice Research Unit.

She is appreciated by the Barbados Children Directory with a small award where she was encouraged to do good jobs like this. The citizens of Barbados also expressed pleasure with the kindness of the little girl and said that her parents had raised a productive child.

One added,” The bible says a child shall lead the way and you certainly did, you did well your mom raise you well keep up the good work.”

Another stated,” You’ve started your life in a most beautiful way using the virtue of kindness. May you continue to be showered with blessings and joy in your generosity. Mum should be very proud of the young lady she’s raised.”