Barana Aute Warriors on top at points table of Dream 11 Cricket

Roseau, Dominica: The Barana Aute Warriors secured first place in the points table of the Dominica Dream 11 Nature Isle T10 Cricket Tournament after 12 days of matches. The team secured victory in eight matches and gained the highest 32 points.

The second position in the points table was secured by Champagne Reef Divers as the team secured victory in five out of eight matches. The team lost three matches and gained 20 points. The net run rate of the team was 1.29.

The Valley Hikers stood in the third position in the points table of the Dream 11 Cricket Tournament. Out of the eight matches, the team won four of them and gained 16 points in total.

The fourth position in the standing was secured by Sari Sari Sunrisers with 12 points. Out of eight matches, the team won three matches in the tournament. The team lost five matches with a net run rate of 0.575.

In the end, the fifth and sixth positions were secured by Titou Gorge Splashers and Indian River Rowers, respectively. Both teams secured two victories and eight points in the tournament.

Besides this, the Dominica Cricket Association also disclosed the list of the most runs, most sixes and most wickets.

Most Runs

In the most runs categories, the first position was secured by Darron Nedd who is from Indian River Rowers. He made 243 runs in the 12 days of matches of the tournament. The second player who made most of the runs is Alick Athanaze who is from Champagne Reef Divers. The player made 198 runs.

Stephan Naitram stood in the third position with 184 runs. The player is from Barana Aute Warriors. Further, Kofi James is the fourth last person who made the most runs. He is from Sari Sari Sunrisers and made 168 runs.

Shian Brathwaite of Champagne Reef Divers made 162 runs in the Dominica Dream 11 Nature Isle 1T10 Cricket Tournament.

Most Sixes

Stephen Naitram of Barana Aute Warriors secured the first position as he made 19 sixes in 12 matches of the tournament. Alick Athanaze of Champagne Reef Divers hit 17 sixes and stood second in the tournament.

Darron Nedd of Indian Rivers Rowers is in the third position as he hit 17 sixes.

Most Wickets

The most wickets record was made by Kharmal Hamilton of Barna Aute Warriors as he took 14 wickets. The second position was secured by Kurtney Anselm of Champagne Reef Divers who took 9 wickets. The third position was secured by Kershaski Jno Lewsi who took nine wickets. The player was from Sari Sari Sunrisers.

Dream 11 Nature Isle T10 Cricket Tournament has been taking place in Dominica at Windsor Park Sports Stadium.