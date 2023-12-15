Bandit shot by Police in Valsayn amid armed robbery

Police shot the bandit in an encounter led by a incident of a 25-year-old fell victim to an armed robbery in the East Grove area of Valsayn.

Trinidad and Tobago: Police shot the bandit in an encounter following an incident where a 25-year-old man fell victim to an armed robbery in the East Grove area of Valsayn on Monday, 11 December.

Valsayn is a town in Trinidad and Tobago which is located along the East-West corridor in the northern part of Trinidad.

The victim was standing in front of Building E at around 7:50 pm when two individuals approached him, one of whom was armed with a gun.

The individual who was armed pointed the gun at the victim and announced the robbery. The assailants forcefully snatched two gold chains and a Samsung Galaxy A12 cell phone from the victim in the act of the crime and ran away from the scene.

The bandits were recorded fleeing the place in a black Kia Cerato car with the license plate PCT 4214.

Immediately after the act, the victim reported the incident of loot to the police; in response, Cpl James and Pc Kurten, who were on mobile patrol near Caps Bar, began a search for the suspects.

The officers quickly spotted a vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the robbery. It is alleged that one of the culprits pointed a gun in the direction of the officers.

One of the officers opened fire on the bandits in self-defence while maintaining safety. The officers’ gunfire caused the suspects to lose control of their vehicle, resulting in a crash off Trantrail Road in St Augustine.

Straight away after the crash, bandits abandoned the damaged car and fled into nearby bushes, somehow managed to escape the officers. Even after all the efforts of search by law enforcement, the suspects remained at large.

WPC Horrell of the St Joseph CID and Inspector Pierre are actively continuing their investigation into this incident. During the examination of the vehicle abandoned by the bandits, officers discovered blood, indicating that one of the suspects sustained gunshot injuries during the encounter.

The incident came as a reality check for the communities around and for local authorities, as law enforcement officers lacked the responsibility to resolve criminal incidents.

The public is not happy with the efforts of the authorities as they see it as a failure, saying, “It is a shame, our officers need more training and dedication to handle such kind a critical situation. This raises the concern over the safety and security of the area.”

People in the area are hoping that police will trace the bandits soon as they are still roaming out in public, which is not good for social safety.

This incident brought many questions to the responsible authorities about the visible balance between saving common life and catching those who are involved in criminal acts.