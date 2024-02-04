Bahamian sailors participate in Olympic Class Sailboat the ILCA/Laser

The sailors of the Bahamas have participated in the youth level of Olympic Class Sailboat the ILCA/Laser

Bahamas: The sailors of the Bahamas have participated in the youth level of Olympic Class Sailboat the ILCA/Laser get to test their skills on the international stage at their first international event of the year in St Petersburg, Florida.

The team comprises the older and bigger boys sailing the bigger ILCA6; Joshua Weech, Zachary Knowles, and Craig Ferguson from back to front on the left and the younger smaller girls and boy sailing the smaller ILCA4; on the right Sienna Jones, John Alexiou, and Eliza DenSailing ning.

It is a sport in which the playing field changes in every location. There is no standard ball court or playing field. Whether we sail on an ocean, on a lake, or on a river, each location has its own vagaries and secrets to learn.

In all sports, international competitions are important for encountering other athletes, but in sailing, the need to experience and master new locations is critically important.

Earlier, Joshua Higgins closed out the ILCA7 Worlds with a great day in epically brutal conditions of 22-25+ knots gusting higher and breaking waves while this weekend our Youth ILCA4 and ILCA6 sailors are sailing in equally challenging, albeit not so brutal, conditions of almost no wind.

In fact, the ILC6 fleet was unable to get a race in yesterday. The ILCA4 team is doing fantastically in the one race their fleet completed, with Eliza Denning finishing 6th, Sienna Jones 21st, and John Alexiou 36 out of a total of 62 competitors. The forecast today is not much better.

Bahamian sailor Finley McKinney-Lambert of Eleuthera teamed up with three young ladies from Puerto Rico at the USODA Midwinter Team Racing Championship in the Optimist Class held in Florida this past weekend. As the only Non-US team at the event they braved some very cold conditions for an Island crew but still put a lickin’ on the rest of the teams.