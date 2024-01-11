Read here: Bahamas celebrates Majority Rule day on 10th January every year to commemorate the shift towards justice and equality

The Bahamas celebrates Majority Rule Day on 10th January every year, the day that changed the Bahamas. Majority Rule Day commemorates the Bahamian government gaining majority rule on January 10, 1967.

January 10th is celebrated as a holiday in the Bahamas every year as this historic day symbolizes a shift towards social and economic justice and equal opportunities for the people of Bahamas.

Majority rule marked a significant milestone in the Bahamas journey toward self – governance and independence. It shattered the dominance of the ruling elite and marked a shift away from colonial rule.

The election outcomes resulting in the Progressive Liberal Party triumph marked a pivotal moment for various communities. The victory resonated particularly with women who spearheaded the suffrage movement, educators exercising their voting rights, and black Bahamian families.

The results heralded a transformative era of inclusivity, ensuring that the voices and aspirations of these diverse groups were at last acknowledged and represented in the government.

Majority rule saw Lynden Pindling, a charismatic and influential leader, became the first prime minister from the majority Black population.

Pindling’s leadership and vision were instrumental in driving the Bahamas towards its independence on July 10, 1973, making history and fostering a sense of national pride. Bahamas took a momentous step towards equality and democracy.

Alfred Sears, KC, Member of Parliament, said “On this Majority Rule Day, 2024, we memorize the successful struggle of the African majority to end centuries of white minority political rule in The Bahamas supported by British colonial oppression”.

We say thanks to the thousands of working people and organizations, including the Progressive Liberal Party, the Women Suffrage Movement, the Trade Union Movement, the Church and Lodges for fueling this Bahamian liberation movement and achievement.

As beneficiaries of Majority Rule, let us embrace this day with renewed commitment to continue the liberation movement for greater Bahamian ownership, greater social justice for the vulnerable; sustainable national development of the whole country under the the sustainable development goals; efficient governance; more secure safety nets; strong, thriving and peaceful communities based on norm of respect; more incentives and incubation for Bahamian entrepreneurship, creativity and innovation; sustained advocacy for global, peace, justice and reparations; protection of our environment and cultural heritage; and respect for and protection of the human rights of all. We must become the change we want!”