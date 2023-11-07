Bahamas: A home to world’s largest underwater statue- Ocean Atlas

The world’s largest underwater statue; named as “Ocean Atlas” is located in the Bahamas.

The Underwater Atlas was constructed 9 years back in 2014 by Jason DeCaires Taylor who is an artist, diver, photographer and a naturalist.

The wonderful statue has a height and weight of 5.5 meters and over 60 tons respectively.

Structure of Ocean Atlas

The structure of a wonderful statue in Bahamas reveals the Bahamian girl in a sitting posture with right knee touching the surface. And, the head of the girl is bent down on the left knee.

The arms of the Bahamian girl in the statue are in different directions as the left one is towards left leg and she has placed her hand on the left thigh.

Moreover, the right arm has given support to the head of the girl, having the face turned on the left side and another small statue of the girl is placed on the right hand.

Such a structure is clearly revealing that the girl in the statue is carrying and holding the weight of the ocean on her head.

The historical resemblance to this is with one of the ancient Greek myths of Atlas which is the Titan. It is widely known that the Titan who are even referred to as the elder Gods who ruled the earth.

This statue is designed to promote coral growth through artificially built reefs. The artificially built reef is even constructed to support marine life.

Material used in Ocean Atlas

The world’s largest underwater statue is made up of sustainable and pH-neutral substances. The reason behind using such material is to stand with marine life.

This statue is built beneath the sea that is below the level of five meters.

The statue was placed under the water because of its large size. It was placed using unique and new technology.

This statue even took an engineer, Jason Taylor one step ahead from all his previous work.