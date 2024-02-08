Bad seas occurring across St Kitts and Nevis, flash flood watch in effect

St Kitts and Nevis has been experiencing bad seas and turbulence in weather as the flash flood watch is now in effect on Thursday.

St Kitts and Nevis: St Kitts and Nevis has been experiencing bad seas and turbulence in weather as the flash flood watch is now in effect on Thursday. Moderate to heavy showers have been occurring in the destination, and the chances of flash flooding are high.

As per the weather forecast, the winds are blowing south at 14 to 21mph and reaching as high as 31mph during showers, as well as over open water and in elevated areas. Sea waves could reach 1.5 – 2.1 m or 5 – 7 ft

According to the National Emergency Management Agency of St Kitts and Nevis, the chances of moderate to major flooding are possible but not imminent in the watch areas. A dangerous situation is expected to occur in some parts of the country, and the watches could be upgraded to warnings if the weather becomes more aggressive.

The citizens, especially motorists of St Kitts and Nevis are asked to remain cautious as the chances of the landslides are possible. NEMA will continue to monitor the weather closely and provided the information until the system exists the area.

Besides this, the Met department also expected that the trough system will move towards St Kitts and Nevis today through tomorrow. It will further cause an increase in instability and is expected to lead to an increase in clouds and showers.

According to NEMA, the weather will remain mostly cloudy as there are chances of showers, which could be moderate to heavy, with possible isolated thunder during the passage of the strong winds. The chances of the occurring of more than two inches of rain during that time and the flood advisories may become necessary today.

The winds will continue from the South, gusting at times, resulting in rough seas across St Kitts and Nevis. NEMA has also issued an advisory for small craft operators and asked them to remain cautious during this period.