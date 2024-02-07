Atlantis Submarines Barbados announces 25% off on regular rates for repeat visitors

The 25% off has been announced by Atlantis Submarines on its regular rate for travellers who will re-visit Barbados

Barbados: The 25% off has been announced by Atlantis Submarines on its regular rate for travellers who will re-visit Barbados. Under the campaign “Repeat visitors: you are special”, the submarine invited family groups and friends for the offer.

In order to book the spot in the submarine, the travellers will have to make a call or contact their hotel representatives. To claim the discount, the visitors will have to show proof of their previous visits will be required.

Atlantis Submarines Barbados is well-known in the country for its special offerings and seamless travel options. This year, the submarine is celebrating its 36 years under the theme- “Experience a Unique Adventure in a real submarine,” and announcing different offers and discounts.

For the official month of love, the submarine offered a special 10% discount on its regular rates for all couples. The special applies to all day and night tours and will end on February 29, 2024. The offer will also include Bajan Bites and Beverages with romantic night dives and Valentine’s night.

The officials at the submarine stated, ”An adventure is waiting for you at Atlantic Submarines Barbados. The sea world unfolds right before your very eyes, so come be a part of this life-changing experience. The offers will be for repeat visitors and couples.”

The submarine is known for its special offers and discounts, which aim to promote the travel experience. Recently, it also announced a child-free special offer in celebration of Errol Barrow Day, which ran until January 22, 2024.

The offer was also valid for both day and night tours, and one child was eligible to enter with one full-paying adult.

Besides this, the passengers also shared their experiences onboard the submarine and said that it was the perfect underwater adventure and a chance to create everlasting memories with loved ones. The passengers also lauded the offerings of Barbados and said that they explored the beautiful country through the submarine and cherished the moments of life.

Notably, as part of the celebration of the 57th Independence, the submarine also offered a tour on it at $57 in November 2023. The offer was valid for the Barbadians at home and in the diaspora and provided all-day tours.

On top of that, the 15% off on the regular rate was also announced for night tours through the submarine. It is known for its special offerings and seamless travel underwater with proper exploration of the beauty of Barbados.