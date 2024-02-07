Atlantic View Restaurant unveils romantic Valentine’s dinner package

Antigua and Barbuda: Valentine’s Dinner package has been unveiled by Atlantic View Restaurant, Antigua and Barbuda. It will take place on February 14, 2024, and a $100 deposit will be necessary to secure the table in the resort.

The package will include a night of romance, a three-course A La Carte Menu, a Complimentary glass of wine or champagne, giveaways and tokens, a rose for the ladies, and so much more. The resort invited the couples and said that the night will be memorable with romance and great food.

The dinner will start with a glass of bubbles and feature appetisers, a main course, and dessert. The appetisers will include three cheese risotto balls at $35.00. It will be a trio of deep-fried risotto balls stuffed with Gruyere, Mozzarella, and Feta Cheese served with a Basil and Vine Tomato sauce.

Further, the main course will include Stuffed Pork Loin at $80.00 with tender pork loin accompanied by apple filling served with Garlic, New Potatoes and Oven Roasted Vegetables. The Peking Cornish Hen will be available at $65.00 and will be served with slightly sweetened sauce, rice pilaf and ocean-roasted vegetables.

The third dish for the main course will be Grilled Salmon, which will be available at $85.00. It will include pan-seared salmon served with Saffron Coconut Cream Sauce, Garlic, New Potatoes, and Sauteed Spinach.

Gratinated Vegetable and Mushroom Cannelloni, which will be served at $66.00, will be made with provenal vegetables, sweet basil, vine tomato sauce, and mozzarella cheese.

The dessert will include dishes such as Baked Apple Rose at $20 and the trio of Chocolate at $25. The former one will include Soft Apple Slices Sprinked with Cinnamon and Wrapped with Love in Flaky Puff Pastry served on a smooth champagne sabyon.

The latter one will feature a rich chocolate pie topped with a dark chocolate mousse and a smooth chocolate ganache.

Besides this, Valentine’s private menu has also been unveiled for Atlantic View Restaurant, which will be given at $500 cd per couple.