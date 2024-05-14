Ashley Weeks secures athletic scholarship to study at SAU after CARIFTA performance

Barbados: Former St. Michael School student Ashley Weekes secured an athletic scholarship to study and train at SAU. Weekes represented Barbados in three sports at CARIFTA level and that is quite a feat that started from around the age of five.

Weekes first got involved in track and field when she was a student at the Charles F Broome Primary School and she represented her school at the Primary School interschool sports meet (NAPSAC) and went on to represent Barbados at the Caribbean Union of Teachers Games in Jamaica where she contributed to victory for Barbados.

Whil at The St. Michael School, Weekes who was also a member of Quantum Leap Athletic Club member went on to successfully represent her school at BSSAC with tremendous success and that led to her qualifying to represent Barbados at CARIFTA in the 800m and 1,500m races.

Weekes was also a stand out swimmer and she competed in several local meets with Alpha Swim Club and she represented her school at the inter school swim meets. She also represented Barbados at the Goodwill Games where she once captained the team and at CARIFTA, CISC and CCCAN games throughout the Caribbean. Ashley was the recipient of several awards including the award for 2016 Champion Female Swimmer at the Barbados Olympic Association 50th Anniversary Independence Games.

Given her running and swimming background and her love for cycling it was easy for Ashley to get start Triathlons/Aquathlons and soon after doing so she became an outstanding member of the Barbados CARIFTA Triathlon/Aquathlon Teams. In July, 2019 she was appointed captain of the female CARIFTA team.

Ashley’s successes resulted from her love of and dedication to training and she applied that same commitment to her academic studies throughout the years.

It is most pleasing to read the web site of St. Augustine (SAU) which states, “Saint Augustine’s University (SAU) proudly highlights the remarkable achievements of graduating senior Ashley Kristen Weekes. Ashley, a native of Barbados majoring in Accounting, has excelled as the valedictorian of the ACBSP-accredited School of Business, Management, & Technology, embodying academic and personal excellence.

“Ashley Weekes exemplifies the spirit of resilience and achievement that defines our Falcon family,” said SAU Interim President Dr. Marcus H. Burgess. “Her transformative experience at SAU has culminated in her role as a leader and trailblazer, leaving a lasting impact on the campus community.”

A former athlete on the women’s track & field team, Ashley’s stellar performance extends beyond the field with her role as the 73rd Miss Saint Augustine’s University, President of the SAU Chapter of the National Association of Black Accountants (NABA), Inc., and as a Student Global Leadership Fellow”.

Weekes who has been an outstanding ambassador for Barbados plans to further her academic pursuits through an internship in Colombia and a Master’s Program in Accounting at North Carolina A&T State University, where she has earned a full scholarship.

Her commitment to excellence and passion for growth is an inspiration to young women and especially student athletes both at her university and here at home.