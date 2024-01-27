Asher Mackenzie shines in Barbados Sailing Week Junior Dinghy Regatta

Fourteen year-old Asher Mackenzie came out on top in the Taz category of the Mount Gay Barbados Sailing Week Junior Dinghy Regatta

Barbados: Fourteen-year-old Asher Mackenzie came out on top in the Taz category of the Mount Gay Barbados Sailing Week Junior Dinghy Regatta, when it came off at the Pebbles Beach last week.

Mackenzie, who finished the first day of competition in the lead, defeated Emil Valles Desrochers and Nathanial Barrett, who came second and third, respectively. With the lowest scores determining the winners, MacKenzie finished with 14 points, while Desrochers and Barrett both finished with 19 points.

Joseph Whelan scored 13 points to win the ILCA4 category, Savannah Stuart took second place with 17 points, and Daniel McCollin was third with 34 points.

In the O’Pen Skiff category, Alexander McGaw, who won all of his races on day one and three of his five races on day two was the winner with ten points. Liam Valles Desrochers placed second overall with 21 points, and Kai Duncan was third with 32 points.

In the Optimist category, seven year-old Jozef Dass was outstanding on day one and day two in all of his races to end as the undisputed champion on nine points. Second place went to Talia Sivan, who finished on 23 points, and third place went to Lilianna Barrett, who finished on 30 points.

Barbados Sailing Week officially kicked off last Sunday with an opening ceremony at the country’s cruising club. During the evening ceremony, several junior competition matches took place, and several were awarded.

The list of the winners across four categories had been announced. The winners were Joseph Wheelan, Alexander Mc Gaw, Asher MacKenzie and Josef Dass. Barbados Children Directory and sailing authority lauded the sailors and said that they had performed well.

With the points, Joseph Whelan secured the first position, Savannah Stuart secured the second position, Daniel McCollin secured the third position, and Samuel Whelan was in the fourth position.