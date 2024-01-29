Arvia returns to Antigua for sixth homeporting call of 2024 cruise season

Arvia has returned to Antigua and Barbuda for her sixth homeporting call of the 2023/2024 cruise season on Saturday.

Antigua and Barbuda: Arvia has returned to Antigua and Barbuda for her sixth homeporting call of the 2023/2024 cruise season on Saturday. With the arrival of thousands of passengers, the vessel has been welcomed on Cruise Port for another homeporting weekend.

The vessel will make three more visits to the island before the season ends. Along with this, Antigua Cruise Port also welcomed Emerald Sakara to its port for her seventh of thirteen turnaround calls scheduled for the season.

Besides this, the SeaDream II of the Sea Dream Yacht Club docked at Antigua for her homeporting call on Sunday. The vessel also made its first turnaround at the port two days later, with the arrival of 79 individuals and 84 passengers ending their itinerary in Antigua.

Notably, Arvia started her homeporting journey for the new year on January 14, 2024, and graced the shores of Antigua and Barbuda. On the same day, the country also welcomed Anthem of the Seas and Marella Discover, which docked at the country. With these vessels, over 12,000 cruise passengers visited St John’s in one day.

New Year has remained quite lucky for Antigua Cruise Port as it has witnessed an impressive start with the arrival of 61,995 passengers from January 1 to January 13, 2024. Arvia was welcomed by the country on December 3, 2024, with over 800 additional passengers. On the same day, four other cruise ships also docked at the port.

The ships included Norwegian Jade, Marella Discovery, Royal Clipper, and Sea Cloud, which also docked in St John’s. These ships have brought over 9,000 passengers to their destination. This was the second time Antigua Cruise Port had dome simultaneous homeporting operations.

Arvia of P & O cruises returned to the fifth berth for homeporting calls, and it was the first time that the country welcomed two simultaneous homeporting. The docking took place on November 18, 2023. At that time, Emerland Sakar was also homeported at the destination with the docking of the Marella Discovery and Artania.

It was the first time, Antigua Cruise Port has welcomed four vessels since the start of the season.