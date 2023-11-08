Aruba secures two consecutive victories in NCAA 2023

The CARIFTA region continued to show their quality across the NCAA

Caribbean: The CARIFTA region continued to show its quality across the NCAA . The latest swimmer proving her worth is Team Aruba’s Chloe Farro. The outstanding junior who competes for Indiana State University earned praise from her school.

She earned the Mark Clinkenbeard Construction ISU Student-Athlete of the Week . The announcement on Monday afternoon came after excellent performances on back to back dual meets against Eastern Michigan on Friday November 3 . Then the following day against Lindenwood and University of Indianapolis.

On Friday she was the only sub 24 seconds swimmer in the 50 free posting 23.65. That marked her third victory in the event from three starts

The 100 freestyle saw her taking the 100 by almost second. The clock read 51.20 (split time 25.07) .Chloe is also unbeaten in this race from three starts. There was victory in the 200 yard medley relay. Her Sycamores won in a time of 1:44.00. Her anchor leg was the fastest of the field timed at 23.22.

It was day of invincibility as her A team also won the 400 yard freestyle relay in 3:28.61. She was again the quickest on anchor with a split of 51.10.

The freestyle sprint streak was extended to four victories on Saturday. Again in the 50 she was the lone 23 seconds swimmer clocking 23.74. In the 100 it was another decisive victory . The time was 51.89 (split 25.42).

The 200 yard freestyle saw her starting . The Sycamores A team won in 1:35.25 aided by her 23.99 leg that gave them the lead.

It was only the 200 yard freestyle she did not win over the weekend. Farro placed second in 1:55.89.

Farro will be looking to go after the programme records in the sprints this season. Her PBs are 23.52 and 50.64 . The school marks are 23.12 and 50.24.

