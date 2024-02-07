Armed robber targets three men in Barataria car park, Trinidad

Three men became victims of robbery in car parking of Legion Hall in Barataria in San Juan on Monday, 5 February.

Trinidad and Tobago: Three men became the victims of the robbery by an armed suspect in the car parking of the Legion Hall in Barataria in San Juan, a town in the northwestern part of Trinidad, on Monday, 5 February, around 3:00 am.

As per the reports, the three victims of the robbery in Barataria were friends, and the incident took place while they were liming in the car parking together at nearly 3:00 am when an unknown assailant approached them.

While the three victims were standing and enjoying themselves together in the parking, they suddenly heard the loud sound of an explosion from nearby. After looking for the reason for the explosion, the victims observed a man standing near them.

The unknown man was armed with a firearm and was covering his face with a mask to hide his identity. It is mentioned that the unknown assailant went to them and instantly announced the robbery at the gunpoint.

In the robbery, the man took all the phones from the three victims with all the cash, jewellery and all the valuables carried by them. After the robbery, the man immediately fled from the place of the crime.

The incident of robbery in Barataria was instantly reported to the police department, which responded by sending officers from the North Eastern Division, under the leadership of Sergeant John, to the crime scene.

After visiting the place of the robbery, the police officers confirmed the report and took control of the area to start an investigation. In the investigation of the crime scene, police officers recovered one spent shell of a fired bullet.

The people of the communities around the nation and the residents of Barataria are sharing their opinions in relation to the case after hearing about the incident of robbery with the three victims.

People are saying, “What! at three am in the morning liming in the car park, knowing the crime situation in the nation. Hell no. That is no joke; we are living in a serious time. One thing l have learnt over the years is never to give people opportunities to take advantage of you. Life is more important than lime; it is better to be safe than sorry.”

The officers from the police department are conducting an investigation and inquiries related to the case under the guidance of PC Caraballo to trace the suspect involved in the robbery of Barataria. Meanwhile, the people are asking for a quick resolution to the case and demanding justice for the victims.